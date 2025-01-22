Comscore Appoints Industry Change-Maker Frank Friedman To Lead Next Era Of Measurement Transformation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced the appointment of change-maker and strategic operator, Frank Friedman, as its Chief Data and Analytics Officer and Head of Measurement.

With a career spanning agency, research, publishing, and client leadership, Friedman will oversee the company's data governance, drive currency adoption efforts, and develop tailored measurement playbooks for a variety of customers, where one size does not fit all.

In his former role at The E.W. Scripps Company, he challenged the status quo in measurement and negotiated its first agreement with Comscore. He advocated for the consolidation of data organization into a single holistic group for both National and Local divisions, and worked at Publicis Groupe on improving efficiencies in planning and buying.

“I am delighted to welcome Frank Friedman to the executive team at Comscore as we navigate the next frontier of measurement for our customers and the industry more broadly,” said Jon Carpenter, Comscore Chief Executive Officer.“Frank has consistently been at the forefront of challenging convention and implementing disciplined strategies to drive change, and we are excited to bring his perspective to our organization during this stage of our transformation.”

Committed to advancing data analytics, rigorous measurement governance, and fostering collaboration, Friedman has also held pivotal board and committee positions with industry bodies and key organizations including the Media Rating Council (MRC), Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) and Video Advertising Bureau (VAB).

“I've been a cheerleader for change from every side of the ecosystem to help solve the industry's toughest challenges. In previous roles, I leveraged the power of data to disrupt and drive growth, now in joining Comscore, I'm thrilled to shape the next era of what is possible in omnichannel measurement at such a pivotal moment for the ecosystem,” said Frank Friedman, Comscore Chief Data and Analytics Officer and Head of Measurement.

The announcement follows the appointment earlier this month of digital and programmatic expert Jackelyn Keller as Comscore's Chief Marketing Officer, reinforcing the company's focus on measuring the consumer across all touchpoints and solving for a future underpinned by digital tech and programmatic pipes.

