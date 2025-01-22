Boca West Children's Foundation Raises Record-Breaking $1.3 Million At Sold-Out 15Th Anniversary Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honorees Avron and Wendy Fogelman with Pamela Weinroth and Richard Zenker of Boca West Children's Foundation

Wynonna Judd Performs at Boca West Children's Foundation 15th Anniversary Gala

Robert Watson, Honoree Marilyn Weinberg, Christine Lynn and Mark Larkin Enjoy the Boca West Children's Foundation 15th Anniversary Gala

Boca West Children's Foundation celebrated with a live performance by Wynonna Judd as the organization surpasses $20 million in charitable giving

- Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director, Boca West Children's FoundationBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a dazzling celebration of its 15th anniversary, Boca West Children's Foundation (BWCF) hosted a sold-out gala January 18, 2025, at the Boca West Country Club, raising a record $1.3 million in support of local, at-risk children in Palm Beach County. Attended by hundreds of philanthropic leaders and community supporters, the milestone event featured a live performance by Grammy Award–winning artist Wynonna Judd, capping an unforgettable evening of celebration and hope for the future.Since its inception, BWCF has raised more than $20 million and collaborated with dozens of local charity partners to address critical needs such as hunger relief, emergency shelter, education, and healthcare for children in need. Executive Director Pamela Weinroth notes that this year's proceeds will fund programs aimed at breaking the cycle of abuse, neglect, hunger, and poverty.“The extraordinary outpouring of support at our 15th Anniversary Gala enables us to address urgent needs among disadvantaged children across Palm Beach County,” Weinroth says.“It also reminds us of what's possible when a compassionate community comes together for its children.”As part of the evening's celebration, the organization honored notable community philanthropists and supporters for their impact on the foundation's mission, including:. Avron and Wendy Fogelman of Boca Raton, who received the Golden Heart Award in recognition of their leadership and enduring philanthropic contributions.. Marilyn and Jay Weinberg of Boca Raton, who were honored with the Legacy of Love Award for their long-time support of the foundation's programs and outreach.. Jeri Lee Caprio of Wellington, who was named Volunteer of the Year for her dedication in creating events that bring joy to underserved youth in the community.Photo highlights are available online .About Boca West Children's FoundationSince its inception in 2010, Boca West Children's Foundation (BWCF) has been committed to supporting at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The foundation collaborates with 36 vetted, local nonprofit organizations to address the critical needs of children facing challenges such as abuse, neglect, hunger and more. Through the generosity of donors, BWCF has impacted tens of thousands of lives, raising over $20 million for local nonprofits. Learn more at .# # #

