Kuwait Works Minister Al-Mehsaan Examines Preparations For Renovating Key Road

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Meshaan on Wednesday inspected the key highs-speed road, the Fhaheel highway, pending kick-off of its renovation.

In a statement, the minister said that her department is proceeding with executing ventures for maintaining the roads in the country's various regions, ensuring good quality and compatibility with international specifications.

She indicated that fundamental face-lifting projects would be carried in the six governorates, noting that work would begin in the most damaged sections. Ministry' teams will oversee the projects' execution, she stressed.

The issue of maintaining and repairing the streets is among piorities of the political leadership, she said, praising instructions in this regard by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, noting their support for maintaining the roads as a foundation of new Kuwait vision (2035) strategy. (end)

