Information Minister Underscores Significance Of Kuwait TV Archive

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed that the archive of Kuwaiti Television is substantial within the process of overhauling the State of Kuwait's infrastructure.

Speaking during inauguration of the second phase of the television archive project on Wednesday, the minister indicated that much work had already been accomplished in the preliminary phase of the process, aimed at documenting and protecting the national heritage at this level.

He expressed aspiration that the second stage would witness a qualitative leap in keeping contents, facilitating research and digital retrieval of the items and data. The project, he continued, is designed to secure much of Kuwait's history for the coming generations through digitizing no less than 220,000 hours of archival materials, along with classification and indexing.

It also contributes to the ministry's effort to attain full digital transformation and employ modern technological means for managing the media assets. (end)

