Egypt: Deteriorating Mideast Security Enables Terrorist Groups To Regenerate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Interior Major General Mahmoud Tawfic said on Wednesday that the Middle East is witnessing security deterioration, thus organizations might find an opportunity to regenerate and expand.

In a statement marking the 73rd anniversary of the Day, said his department's strategy aims at facing challenges emanating from regional conflicts and changes.

These feuds have created "a fertile environment for illegal activities" threatening states' security and stability, he said.

The security deterioration has also led to noticeable rise of organized crimes, namely narcotics' dealing. (end)

