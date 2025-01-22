Hallie Marie Drops New Rock-Ballad Indebted Addressing Self-Sabotage Tendencies Among Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover Art for "Indebted"

Denver singer-songwriter Hallie Marie breaks onto the scene with new single "Indebted".

- Hallie Marie, Singer-songwriter

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hallie Marie , an emerging artist known for her evocative songwriting and powerful vocal delivery, released her new rock ballad titled“Indebted”. The song, launched on January 21, delves deep into the challenges of mental and self-destruction, exploring the intricate emotional landscape and the vices that accompany these struggles. With a unique sound that blends elements of rock with soulful balladry,“Indebted” promises to resonate with listeners on multiple levels.

“Indebted” is not just a song but a poignant reflection on the cyclical nature of desire and suffering. Hallie draws inspiration from Buddhist philosophy, particularly the idea that desire can create both the universe and profound suffering. In her lyrics, she articulates her own personal journey, emphasizing the internal battle that often manifests as a directionless, painful longing. Hallie states,“There is a tendency for artists and creatives of all kinds to self-sabotage. When I am low, it is my own thoughts, my own mind that creates the hell I am using a fix to try and escape from.... the moment I acknowledge that I am creating my own suffering is the moment I have the power to change it.”

The rock-ballad captures the emotional whiplash associated with the compulsive drive toward fleeting pleasures in an attempt to fill a void. Hallie aims to convey the message that while temporary escapes may provide momentary relief, they ultimately come at a significant cost. The lyricism in“Indebted” speaks to the price one pays for such fleeting moments of happiness, highlighting the inevitable come down that follows.

The soundscape for“Indebted” is evocative - showcasing Hallie's powerfully dramatic vocals against a soft and steady piano rhythm that morphs into a rock-infused power anthem by the end. A fusion of Fiona Apple's raw emotionality intertwined with the grandeur of a gospel choir, the song is cinematic in nature - drawing parallels to a theme song for a James Bond movie with its dramatic flair and profound thematic content. As Hallie continues to carve out her space in the music industry, her ability to tackle such complex themes with authenticity will be what sets her apart.



About Hallie Marie:

Hallie Marie is a multifaceted artist who beautifully balances light and shadow in her work. With an intellectually curious spirit, she dives deep into the complexities of human emotions, crafting music that resonates with listeners on many levels - from the highs of love and joy to the depths of melancholy. Drawing inspiration from artists like Sufjan Stevens, Billy Joel, and Phoebe Bridgers, Hallie's sound blends pop, rock, and folk influences, creating a genuine connection through heartfelt lyrics and relatable storytelling.

Collaborating with the Denver-based band Direville, Hallie Marie has already begun to make her mark on the music industry with popular releases“Sympathy” and“Free Spirit”, among others. Now branching out on her own, her solo music endeavors combine poetic mystical imagery with direct and casual insight derived from raw life experience.

Embracing the beauty of authenticity and connecting with each of us at our core, Hallie invites her audience into her world, sharing not just her music but also her creative process - writing, arranging, and recording - along with the benefit of what she has learned through struggle and resilience. She aims to connect deeply with her listeners, sharing meaningful ideas that resonate long after the music ends.

