Biden issues preemptive pardons for former Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden has issued preemptive pardons for former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress, including former Representative Liz Cheney, who led the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot. In a statement, Biden expressed concerns over the threat of unjust criminal prosecutions faced by these individuals, highlighting their service to the nation.



Biden praised Milley for his distinguished military career and efforts to defend democracy, and he lauded Fauci's work as the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also defended members of the January 6th Select Committee for their role in holding accountable those responsible for the Capitol attack, led by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election.



Biden emphasized that the pardons should not be seen as an admission of guilt, but rather as a recognition of these public servants' dedication. Despite the president's support, both Milley and Fauci have been fiercely criticized by former President Trump, who has accused Milley of treason and Fauci of mishandling the pandemic response. Trump has also been a vocal critic of the January 6 investigation, calling it a politically motivated attack.



Biden issued these pardons just hours before Trump is set to take office, with Trump pledging to issue his own pardons on his first day in office, potentially offering clemency to some convicted January 6 rioters.

