Ukraine gets viewed as ‘Trump’s Vietnam’

(MENAFN) Steve Bannon, former White House strategist, cautioned that US President-elect Donald could become mired in the Ukraine conflict, potentially defining his presidency similarly to how the Vietnam War defined Richard Nixon’s tenure. In an interview with Politico, Bannon compared the situation to Nixon’s inheritance of the Vietnam War, which became his responsibility and ultimately defined his presidency.



Bannon warned that if Trump does not take immediate steps to limit US involvement in Ukraine, the war could overshadow his administration. While Trump has promised to resolve the conflict quickly if re-elected, he has not provided specifics, nor has he declared that he would halt military aid to Ukraine. Bannon advised Trump to make his position clear during his inauguration speech.



Meanwhile, Russian officials, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, have expressed skepticism about Trump’s promise for a rapid resolution. Russia insists that any peace agreement must recognize the new territorial realities and address the core issues of the conflict. Trump’s team is reportedly preparing a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential negotiations.

