DSF 2024 CONCLUDES LANDMARK 30TH EDITION WITH RECORD-BREAKING RESULTS POWERED BY CITYWIDE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 January 2025: The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has once again underscored its pivotal role as a catalyst for the emirate’s economic sector performance and tourism growth, with the landmark 30th anniversary edition delivering one of the most successful editions of the festival to date for strategic partners and stakeholders across the city. Enduring collaborations with leading corporations helped to deliver DSF’s biggest, most memorable, and out-of-this-world edition ever, uniting millions of residents and visitors in non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 30th anniversary of DSF marked a milestone like no other, bringing together the entire emirate to celebrate 30 years of unmatched excellence and innovation. The resounding success of this season reflects the vital role that robust public-private partnerships play in cementing Dubai’s growing stature as a world-class tourism destination, with both sectors working in unison to create new growth opportunities while spotlighting the emirate’s standing as one of the world’s leading places to live, visit, and work in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.



Commenting on the successful edition of DSF 2025, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 30th anniversary of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) was undoubtedly a landmark milestone for the entire city, accelerating the emirate’s economic sector performance and tourism growth while showcasing everything that makes the city one of the world’s best places to visit, live, and work. The unparalleled success of DSF is deeply rooted in Dubai’s unique business model, which emphasises the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors. Building on our legacy of the past 30 years, the unwavering dedication of our strategic partners and our collective commitment to excellence has been instrumental in helping us deliver yet another landmark edition that truly sets new benchmarks for city festivals worldwide. Our strategic partnerships will continue playing a crucial role in sustaining DSF’s growth with every upcoming edition, enabling us to expand the scope and scale of our flagship festival year after year.”



As the curtains close on this landmark edition, the legacy of DSF continues to pave the way for future growth, setting new benchmarks for collaboration, creativity, and excellence.



Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, said: “Dubai Shopping Festival continues to be a key driver of Dubai’s position as a global retail and lifestyle destination. The success of this year’s milestone 30th edition highlights the city’s dynamic retail sector and its contribution to driving economic growth and enhancing visitor experiences. As a key partner of Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Islamic Bank remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that offer rewarding opportunities for residents and visitors alike. With exclusive campaigns like the DIB Visa Millionaire promotion, we aim to create rewarding experiences that resonate with our customers, empowering them to partake in life-changing opportunities while fostering a sense of community. Such partnerships align with our mission to bring meaningful value to our customers’ banking journeys, while contributing to Dubai’s vision of becoming a world-class hub for unforgettable experiences.”



Salima Gutieva, Visa's VP and Country Manager for UAE said, “Visa is proud to have partnered with Dubai Islamic Bank to support Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment on the landmark 30th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. With DIB, we were able to create exclusive and memorable experiences for the bank’s Visa cardholders. Our collaboration not only enhanced the festival's offerings for our cardholders but also played a crucial role in supporting Dubai's retail sector and government’s cashless agenda.”



Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of the UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties said: “Dubai Shopping Festival is a celebration of everything that makes this city a global retail, entertainment, and tourism hub. At Majid Al Futtaim malls, we are proud to be an integral part of its spectacular calendar and play a pivotal role in amplifying DSF’s success and appeal. Our malls – from Mall of the Emirates to City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira – aren’t just shopping and entertainment landmarks; they are vibrant destinations that elevate DSF with dynamic and unique experiences year after year. By supporting government-led initiatives like DSF, Majid Al Futtaim drives economic growth and retail innovation, aligning with Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s foremost shopping and entertainment destinations. We remain committed to creating unforgettable moments for visitors while embodying the spirit of the city and driving the vibrant energy that defines Dubai during DSF and beyond. During DSF, we had over 10 million visitors this year, showcasing a total increase of 12% vs 2024.”



Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles Company, said: “The Dubai Shopping Festival has long been a pivotal celebration that drives economic growth and community spirit. Arabian Automobiles’ participation in DSF reflects a dedicated partnership aimed at delivering unmatched customer experiences while supporting Dubai’s global standing as a hub for unparalleled shopping, world-class entertainment, cutting-edge innovation, and unforgettable experiences.”



Hayssam Hajjar, Asset Management Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate said: “At Dubai Festival City Mall, the 30th Dubai Shopping Festival offered an unparalleled experience, setting new standards in excitement and celebration. We witnessed a record-breaking 7% increase in sales and a 10% rise in footfall compared to the previous edition of the event. These achievements were driven by our expanding offerings as well as our first-ever DSF Nights programme, an action-packed calendar of high-energy activations, which has proven incredibly popular with Dubai’s residents and visitors. The event featured unforgettable moments, including the grand opening concert by Ahmed Saad, a special performance by global phenomenon Quick Style, and family-friendly shows with popular characters like Barney, BLUEY, and Strawberry Shortcake. Festival Bay was further brought to life with the presence of the iconic SALT food truck, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere. Visitors also enjoyed the unique X Factor live experience on Festival Bay, a one-of-a-kind retail pop-up from Samsung, and two spectacular IMAGINE shows created exclusively for the occasion. Each day concluded with a dazzling fireworks display over Dubai Creek, making this year’s DSF a truly extraordinary experience. Our success during DSF 2024-25 reinforces Dubai Festival City Mall's position as the ultimate lifestyle destination in Dubai. By offering a seamless blend of premium shopping, entertainment, and dining experiences, we have created a unique ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of our visitors. With the mall's strategic location and commitment to excellence, we look forward to setting new standards for the retail and leisure industry, elevating Dubai’s retail landscape.”



Lizelle Fitoussi, Marketing Director, Merex Investment commented: “This Dubai Shopping Festival has set new benchmarks at our destinations, with double-digit footfall growth across The Beach, JBR, and City Walk. Highlights of DSF included the highly anticipated 321 Festival and unforgettable police parade at City Walk, an array of live entertainment, and captivating drone shows at The Beach, JBR, underscoring Dubai’s position as a world-class hub for lifestyle, shopping, and tourism.”



Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communication Manager at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah commented: “This DSF 2025, we witnessed an incredible 165% increase in sales compared to DSF 2024. The remarkable discount offers, engaging entertainment, and attractive prizes drew both residents and tourists to our malls. Visitors enjoyed valuable discounts and daily shows, underscoring DSF's critical role in attracting global audiences, enriching the retail sector, and driving significant footfall to shopping malls.”



Dubai Shopping Festival was supported by Key Partner Visa and Dubai Islamic Bank; and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.







