NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) Announces Q3 FY’25 (October-December 2024) Results

New Delhi, January 22, 2025: NIIT Learning Systems Limited (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services, announced the results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.



During the October to December 2024 quarter, the company recorded a consolidated Net Revenue of Rs. 418.9 Cr, up 5% QoQ and 7% YoY. EBITDA was Rs. 94.6 Cr while EBITDA Margin stood at 23%. Profit After Tax was Rs. 61.7 Cr, up 8% QoQ and up 9% YoY. EPS for the quarter was Rs. 4.54.



The results were taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 22, 2025.



NIIT MTS added two new global Managed Training Services (MTS) clients during the quarter, including one of the top 10 banks in USA and one global automotive company. Additionally, the company maintained its track record of 100% renewals, with three contract renewals during this quarter. Further, the company expanded scope of work with two clients. The MTS client tally at the end of the quarter stood at 92, bringing revenue visibility to USD 391 Million.



During the quarter, NIIT MTS won 39 Brandon Hall Group “Excellence in Technology Awards” including 13 awards for NIIT MTS’s AI-powered technology innovations. The company was also featured on the 2024 Training Industry, Inc.’s Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies list for the fifteenth consecutive year.



Vijay K. Thadani, Co-founder NIIT and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT MTS shared his views on the results, “In a tough economic environment, NIIT MTS’ strong value proposition is resonating with clients and prospects, resulting in wallet share improvement and new client acquisition. Clients are starting to take advantage of NIIT MTS’ innovative use of AI and technology in learning.”



Commenting on the results, Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT MTS, stated, “Our Q3 FY'25 performance demonstrates NIIT MTS's resilience and ability to navigate challenging market conditions. The recovery in growth this quarter reflects the strength of our client relationships and the value we deliver. Securing a spot in the Training Industry, Inc.’s top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies and multiple industry awards on innovative use of AI is a testament to our investments in use of AI across the L&D value stream."



Awards and Accreditations

• NIIT MTS earned 39 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards 2024 including 13 Awards for NIIT MTS’s AI-powered technology innovations.

• NIIT MTS was named to Training Industry, Inc.’s Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies for the fifteenth consecutive year



About NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS)

NIIT MTS is the trusted partner and award-winning talent and L&D partner for the world’s leading companies in over 30 countries. Established in 1981, NIIT MTS offers managed learning services and strategic consulting services that are designed to solve the most complex challenges in talent, skills, and workforce transformation.



Our high-impact managed learning solutions weave together the best of learning theory, technology, operations, and services to enable a thriving workforce. Our comprehensive suite of Managed Learning Services includes Custom Content and Curriculum Design, Learning Delivery, Learning Administration, Strategic Sourcing, and Learning Technology. We also provide specialized learning solutions including Generative AI-Based Learning, Immersive Learning, Client Education Services, HCM Technology and Consulting Services, Leadership and Professional Skills Training, Digital and IT Training, and Talent Pipeline as a Service.

NIIT MTS's strategic consulting links organizational strategy with workforce needs, leveraging expertise from the St. Charles Consulting Group. Our consulting services include Learning & Talent transformation Strategic Learning & Career interventions, Talent Technology Advisory, Workforce Skilling, Learner-Centric Experiences, and Learning & Talent Intelligence.

With a Net Promoter Score of 9/10 and a 100% renewal rate, NIIT MTS helps leading companies transform and reimagine their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value and impact of learning.







