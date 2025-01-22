Shingles Vaccine Market To Hit USD 12.9 Billion By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shingles vaccine is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during the period 2025-2034. This growth can be attributed to growing awareness about shingles and its complications.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2025



Shingles vaccine size was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2034. Key factors driving this growth include the increasing aging population, improved reimbursement frameworks, and heightened awareness about shingles prevention and complications.

Efforts to educate the public about shingles risks, particularly among older adults, have significantly boosted vaccine adoption. Health organizations are emphasizing the benefits of vaccination in mitigating severe complications, including chronic pain. These campaigns encourage proactive health measures, particularly among the elderly and their caregivers, further fueling the market expansion.

The shingles vaccine market is segmented by product into Shingrix, Zostavax, and SKYZoster, with Shingrix leading the market by generating USD 4.2 billion in revenue in 2023. Its recombinant formulation provides durable and effective protection, particularly for high-risk groups such as older adults. The vaccine's long-lasting immunity reduces the need for frequent boosters, enhancing its appeal as a cost-effective and reliable option.

By vaccine type, the shingles vaccine market is categorized into recombinant and live attenuated vaccines. The recombinant vaccine segment dominated in 2023 and is forecasted to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2032. These vaccines demonstrate superior efficacy, offering 90% protection even among vulnerable populations. Their extended immunity duration eliminates the need for repeated doses, making them the preferred choice over live attenuated options.

North America shingles vaccine market generated USD 2.7 billion in 2023. This dominance is driven by high awareness levels, supportive healthcare policies, and strong public health advocacy. Recommendations for shingles vaccination for adults aged 50 and older have been widely adopted, supported by accessible insurance coverage through Medicare and private insurers. The aging demographic and proactive health initiatives further strengthen the region's market position.

Major players in shingles vaccine market include GSK plc., Merck & Co., and SK bioscience among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market scope and definitions

1.2. Research design

1.2.1. Research approach

1.2.2. Data collection methods

1.3. Base estimates and calculations

1.3.1. Base year calculation

1.3.2. Key trends for market estimation

1.4. Forecast model

1.5. Primary research and validation

1.5.1. Primary sources

1.5.2. Data mining sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2. Industry impact forces

3.2.1. Growth drivers

3.2.1.1. Rising geriatric population

3.2.1.2. Advancements in vaccine development

3.2.1.3. Favourable reimbursement policies

3.2.1.4. Growing awareness about shingles and its complications

3.2.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1. Stringent regulatory requirements

3.3. Growth potential analysis

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.5. Pricing analysis, 2023

3.6. Pipeline analysis

3.7. Technology landscape

3.8. Future market trends

3.9. Gap analysis

3.10. Porter's analysis

3.11. PESTEL analysis

