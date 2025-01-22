'Talking Kinky' Enters Season 7 With Global Success, New Branding, And Exciting Rumours

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Isabelle BrownLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The wildly popular podcast Talking Kinky, hosted by the dynamic duo Isabelle Brown and Tommy Flynn, is celebrating a landmark year. After 12 months of incredible ratings, the show has featured in the Top 10 in seven countries and climbed to the #2 spot in both Chile and Finland, garnered a stellar 4.8-star listener rating, and now enters its seventh season stronger than ever.Since its debut, Talking Kinky has become a beacon of bold, inclusive, and enlightening conversations about the world of kink, intimacy, and human connection. Isabelle and Tommy's mix of humor, insight, and unflinching honesty has captured the hearts (and earbuds) of listeners worldwide, making the podcast a cultural phenomenon in just a year.To mark this milestone, Talking Kinky has undergone a major brand transformation. A fresh new logo, a sleek website, and exciting social media campaigns are setting the stage for the show's next phase. Fans can now dive deeper into their favorite episodes, explore bonus content, and connect directly with Isabelle and Tommy through the newly launched website.Adding to the buzz, whispers of a deal with a major publishing house have started to circulate, hinting at exciting new projects on the horizon for the beloved co-hosts. While the details remain under wraps, listeners are already speculating about a potential book, speaking tour, or even a foray into video streaming.“We've always been about pushing boundaries and creating a space where people can talk openly about kink, relationships, and intimacy,” said Isabelle Brown.“The past year has been incredible, and we're beyond thrilled to see how the world has embraced us and our message.”Tommy Flynn added,“This is just the beginning. Season 7 is going to be bigger, bolder, and kinkier than ever. We can't wait to bring even more fun and meaningful conversations to our listeners.”Talking Kinky has been lauded not only for its entertaining format but also for its thoughtful exploration of topics that challenge societal norms. From discussions on the psychology of kink to ethical non-monogamy, the show continues to lead important conversations in an engaging and accessible way.With its unstoppable momentum, an ever-growing fanbase, now spanning 88 countries and plenty of surprises in store, the future looks bright for Talking Kinky and its trailblazing co-hosts.About Talking KinkyTalking Kinky is a podcast that dives deep into the world of kink, relationships, and intimacy. Hosted by Isabelle Brown and Tommy Flynn, the show explores everything from playful fantasies to the psychology of desire, fostering open conversations in a fun and relatable way. With top ratings in multiple countries and a devoted global audience, Talking Kinky is redefining what it means to talk about sex and relationships in the modern world.For more information, visit

