Death of Reserve Sergeant causes escalating trend of attacks on Israeli forces

(MENAFN) The recent death of Reserve Sergeant Avitar Ben-Yehuda in the northern Jordan Valley, caused by a bomb planted in Tammun, is part of an escalating trend of on Israeli forces. This operation is not an isolated incident but part of a larger pattern of attacks that are becoming more sophisticated and challenging for the Israeli military. The increasing frequency and quality of these attacks are pushing the military toward more offensive actions, as defense alone is no longer enough. Tammun, a region previously operated on by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), saw a locally manufactured explosive device strike a military jeep, killing one soldier and injuring four others. Despite the military’s claim that the bomb was not of standard specifications, it was still effective enough to cause significant damage. The IDF did not anticipate such a threat in this area, nor did they have the resources like D9 bulldozers on hand, which are typically used in high-risk zones like Jenin. This highlights the deteriorating situation in the region.



In recent months, the IDF has experienced several similar incidents. For example, a bomb struck an Israeli military vehicle in Qabatiya, injuring three soldiers, two of them seriously. Another attack occurred when a bomb hit a vehicle carrying senior military commanders, though they narrowly escaped serious injury. These events underscore the growing danger in the West Bank, with more advanced explosives being used, potentially supplied by Iran, taking the threat to a new level. Further exacerbating the situation, recent releases of militants from prisons as part of hostage deals, coupled with Hamas' renewed support, suggest that there could be a concerted effort to escalate violence in the West Bank. This could include targeting Israeli forces and attempting to destabilize the Palestinian Authority. Such actions would be disastrous for Israel, especially in an area where both Palestinians and Israelis coexist in close proximity.



In response, the IDF has bolstered its presence in the Judea and Samaria Division by deploying additional companies to strengthen security. The military is also setting up checkpoints to inspect Palestinian vehicles, aiming to prevent further attacks. However, this defensive approach is proving insufficient, and there is growing pressure on the political leadership to shift focus to offensive strategies, particularly in light of the broader conflict involving Gaza and the northern front. To effectively counter the rising threats in the West Bank, the military will need to intensify its efforts and adapt to the changing dynamics of the conflict.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117205