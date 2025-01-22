GLMC: 45 Ministers and 200 Experts from Over 100 Countries to Shape the Future of Work

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan 22, 2025: Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Riyadh will host the ministerial roundtable for the second edition of the annual Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. This premier international gathering will feature the participation of more than 45 labor ministers from around the globe, including representatives from G20 nations, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas, making it a pivotal event for global labor markets.



GLMC serves as a platform for exchanging experiences insights, fostering collaboration, and shaping innovative solutions to address the rapidly evolving dynamics of global labor markets. Key areas of focus at this year’s ministerial roundtable include re-skilling and upskilling initiatives, strategies to enhance youth employment, and aligning labor market policies with technological and economic transformations.



His Excellency the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, will chair the roundtable, which will also welcome the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, alongside delegates from over 45 countries. The discussions will explore how governments, the private sector, and modern technologies can empower workers, boost innovation, and enhance productivity while addressing global labor market challenges.



His Excellency the Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Dr. Abdullah Nasser Abuthnain, emphasized the roundtable's goal of leveraging global expertise to foster cooperation and integration. He emphasized that this collective effort aims to develop forward-thinking policies that enhance work environments and tackle labor market challenges, ultimately benefiting both Saudi Arabia and the global economy.



The second annual GLMC, organized in collaboration with the World Bank, the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNDP, and the Misk Foundation, seeks to establish itself as a thought leader in the global labor market ecosystem. By supporting cutting-edge research, fostering knowledge exchange, and driving inclusive labor market initiatives, the GLMC will focus on six critical pillars:

• Forever Skilling: Lifelong learning strategies for an adaptive workforce.

• The Win-Win of a Mobile Workforce: Creating opportunities through global mobility.

• Youth in a Bind: Addressing challenges in youth employment.

• Productivity on the Mend. Maybe: Enhancing global productivity.

• Growing Green Jobs for a Just Economy: Building sustainable employment opportunities.

• SMEs and New Work Models as Job Creators: Driving innovation and employment through small and medium enterprises.



Taking place at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from January 29-30, 2025, the conference will feature over 200 distinguished speakers, senior executives, international experts, and public-sector leaders from more than 100 countries. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, GLMC will provide a platform for developing innovative solutions and policies to shape the future of work and empower labor markets worldwide.



