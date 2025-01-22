Much-hyped "euphoria" of complete victory promised by Netanyahu gets replaced by scenes of anger

(MENAFN) The much-hyped "euphoria" of a complete victory, promised by Israeli Prime during the war on Gaza, has been replaced by scenes of anger and sadness among Israelis. The entry into force of a ceasefire agreement confirmed a widespread recognition in Israel that the stated objectives of the war were not achieved. This consensus is evident in the significant losses suffered by the Israeli military in northern Gaza, which further underscores that resistance factions, particularly Hamas, retain substantial military strength and are capable of engaging in future confrontations with Israel. Despite the Israeli army's claims of success in eliminating Hamas fighters, resistance forces were able to return to areas they had previously vacated, highlighting the failure to eradicate Hamas' military capabilities and political control over Gaza.



Analysts agree that the war's inability to meet its objectives reflects both a political and military failure of the Israeli government and military. Many now see Netanyahu's promise of "absolute victory" as an unattainable goal and, according to some, a "defeat." Antoine Shalhat, an expert on Israeli affairs, argues that Israel failed to meet any of its declared war objectives, particularly the goal of releasing hostages, which was ultimately achieved through a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange. The Israeli occupation's main goal—eliminating Hamas both militarily and politically—was also unfulfilled. Despite some destruction of Hamas' arsenal, the resistance group managed to inflict heavy losses on the Israeli military just weeks before the ceasefire was implemented. Shalhat noted that Israel failed to achieve another key objective: ensuring that Gaza would no longer pose a security threat to Israel after the war. This indicates a lack of any coherent post-war plan.



Furthermore, the proposal to exclude Hamas from governing Gaza contradicts international and regional plans, which recognize Hamas as an integral part of Gaza’s administration. Political analyst Saleh Lutfi believes the failure to achieve war objectives reflects deep-rooted societal, political, and religious dynamics within Israel, which have shifted toward right-wing and fascist tendencies since the second intifada.

