Biden proposes framework similar to one Palestinians ultimately accepted

(MENAFN) The current ceasefire in Gaza could have been secured months ago. Back in May, President Joe Biden proposed a framework similar to the one Palestinians ultimately accepted, but Israeli Prime Netanyahu dismissed it as "invalid," prioritizing his survival over ending the ongoing genocide of Palestinians. Despite announcing the ceasefire as a victory, it masks a much darker reality. The Biden administration will not be remembered for brokering peace but for enabling Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza by providing the tools and support necessary for the continuation of these atrocities. Far from being a triumph, this ceasefire symbolizes a failure of moral and political leadership, as the U.S. has shielded Israel from international accountability, facilitating war crimes rather than preventing them.



This situation highlights a deeper issue in U.S. foreign policy, where political expediency often trumps moral responsibility. By giving Netanyahu a free pass, Biden not only damaged America’s global standing but also allowed the Israeli genocide to continue without checks. The administration’s legacy will be defined not by the ceasefire, but by its role in supplying Israel with vast amounts of military aid, including 85,000 tons of bombs dropped on Gaza—an amount surpassing the combined bombing of major cities during World War II. This period will be remembered for the killing or injuring of 10 percent of Gaza’s population and the destruction of 86 percent of civilian buildings.



As Gaza slowly begins to receive humanitarian aid, the world will not forget the nearly 300 aid workers killed by Israel, nor the 160 journalists who lost their lives attempting to expose the atrocities. In addition, more than 654 healthcare facilities were destroyed, along with the loss of nearly 1,000 healthcare workers and some of the best Palestinian doctors. The ceasefire could have been achieved earlier, but Netanyahu’s refusal to accept a deal in May, prioritizing his own political interests, delayed any potential resolution. Instead of holding Israel accountable, the Biden administration, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, chose to appease Netanyahu, allowing crimes to continue unabated. This strategy of delay and manipulation may be part of Netanyahu's approach to pressure the international community, change terms at the last moment, or even resume conflict once political goals are met, relying on Washington’s unquestioning support.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117188