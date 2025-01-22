Hebrew sources reveal new details about perpetrator of stabbing attack that took place in Tel Aviv
(MENAFN) Hebrew sources revealed new details on Tuesday regarding the perpetrator of the stabbing attack that took place in several locations in Tel Aviv. According to Police reports, four Israelis were injured in the attack, two of them seriously, while the others sustained moderate injuries. The Hebrew Broadcasting Corporation reported that the attacker, Abdelaziz El Kadi, is a Moroccan-American citizen who arrived in Israel as a tourist just days before the incident.
Hebrew channel 14 later reported that one of the victims of the stabbing attack was an Israeli soldier, previously wounded during the Gaza battles. The soldier underwent surgery for a limb amputation and is currently in moderate condition at Ichilov Hospital.
Hamas praised the attack on Tuesday evening, calling it a "heroic" operation that shows the continued escalation of resistance as long as the occupation and its actions persist. Hamas referred to Abdelaziz El Kadi as a "martyr" and claimed the attack was a response to the recent Israeli aggression in Jenin, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of many Palestinians.
