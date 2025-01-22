Renewed clashes break out between Palestinian resistance fighters, Israeli occupation forces in Jenin

(MENAFN) Renewed clashes broke out today between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces in Jenin, following the deaths of 10 Palestinians during Israel's military operation "Iron Wall." Over 600 Palestinians have been displaced from the Jenin refugee camp due to the ongoing violence. The Jerusalem Brigades' battalion in Jenin reported active confrontations with Israeli forces across multiple fronts, utilizing both direct gunfire and improvised explosive devices to target enemy and military vehicles in response to the shifting dynamics on the ground. The clashes have mainly concentrated on Nazareth Street and within the alleys of the refugee camp, particularly as Israeli forces attempted to enter from Al-Awda junction and the Al-Damj neighborhood. Local sources confirmed that additional Israeli reinforcements were sent to Jenin and its surrounding areas as part of the operation.



This marks the second day of fighting amid Israel's "Iron Wall" operation. According to Palestinian sources, an improvised explosive device detonated as Israeli military vehicles passed near the outskirts of the camp. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the Israeli army, Shin Bet, and police launched a large-scale military operation on Tuesday, under the directives of the Political and Security Council, with the stated goal of eliminating "terrorism" in Jenin.



In response, Hamas issued a public call to confront the Israeli occupation's aggression in Jenin, urging resistance fighters to stand firm. The movement also condemned the Palestinian Authority's withdrawal from the camp, which coincided with the start of the military operation, following a siege that had lasted for over 48 days. Islamic Jihad also called on Palestinians across the West Bank to resist Israeli forces by all available means and to thwart the objectives of the ongoing military campaign.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117134