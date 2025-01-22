Reports from Hebrew media suggest several senior Israeli military figures resign

(MENAFN) Reports from Hebrew suggest that several senior Israeli military figures, including the head of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Staff, Harzi Halevi, are expected to resign in the wake of the October 7th defeat. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, several commanders have taken responsibility for the military’s failure that day, including Major General Aharon Halifa (head of military intelligence), Brigadier General Yossi Sarrell (commander of Unit 8200), and Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld (Gaza Division commander). Additionally, Colonel Haim Cohen (commander of the Northern Brigade in Gaza) and Major General Yaron Finkelman (commander of the Southern Command) are also named.



The newspaper reports that with the implementation of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, a number of officers are expected to step down, including Major General Oded Pasiuk, the head of the Operations Directorate and third in the military hierarchy. According to Channel 12, Pasiuk had been informed of unusual movements in Gaza the night before October 7th but chose not to alter troop deployment in the region.



There are also speculations regarding the resignation of Major General Nimrod al-Aluni, commander of the Gaza Division, and Major General Eliezer Toledano, head of the Army's Directorate of Strategy and Iran. Additionally, the future of Major General Tomer Barr (Air Force Commander) and Major General David Sa'ar (Navy Commander) remains uncertain, with their fate dependent on government interpretation of investigation outcomes regarding the military's performance. The investigation results are expected to result in the dismissal and retirement of numerous mid-ranking officers within military intelligence, the Southern Command, and the Operations Directorate.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117083