Unifirst Releases Its 2024 ESG Report Highlighting Commitment To Sustainability And Responsible Business Practices

The Report provides a detailed overview of UniFirst's ongoing journey in critical areas of environmental, social, and governance initiatives and reinforces the Company's dedication to supporting its employee Team Partners, as well as the customers and the communities it serves every day. The Report also lays the groundwork for continued evolution, with goals and a commitment to building on the robust foundations in place.

"Our mission to serve the people who do the hard work is foundational to our ESG strategy," said Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO. "By working closely with our Team Partners and customers to identify the priorities that matter most, we've deepened our commitment to sustainability and responsibility. Together, we're building lasting value for stakeholders and making a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers, Team Partners, and the communities we serve."

Key highlights of the Report include information about UniFirst's ongoing progress in energy management to improve efficiency, innovative waste reduction, and recycling initiatives; enhanced workplace safety measures; and efforts to expand representation within management while nurturing a supportive and inclusive workplace culture.

UniFirst invites its customers, Team Partners, and stakeholders to explore the FY 2024 ESG Report at .

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF ) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001 certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst . Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn , Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram .

