Seychelles: Appointment Of The National Tender Board And The Procurement Review Panel
1/22/2025 6:17:11 AM
The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new National Tender Board and the Procurement Review Panel
Mrs Audrey Nanon has been re-appointed as Chairperson of the National Tender Board.
The other Board Members are:
Mr Jude Commettant - Member
Mr Shane Chang-Seng - Member
Mr Christopher Nicette - Member
Mr William Zarine - Member
Mr Dilip Shah - Member
Mr Dereck Rioux - Member
Ms Patricia Rosette is the new Chairperson of the Procurement Review Panel.
The other Board Members are:
Ms Kahaki Judith Jere - Member
Mr Eddy Mancienne - Member
Mrs Sylvie Faure - Member
Mr Denis Matatiken - Member
The Members of the National Tender Board and the Procurement Review Panel have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from 13th January 2025.
The President has also thanked the outgoing Members of the National Tender Board and the Procurement Review Panel.
