Seychelles: Appointment Of The National Tender Board And The Procurement Review Panel

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new National Tender Board and the Procurement Review Panel

Mrs Audrey Nanon has been re-appointed as Chairperson of the National Tender Board.

The other Board Members are:

Mr Jude Commettant - Member

Mr Shane Chang-Seng - Member

Mr Christopher Nicette - Member

Mr William Zarine - Member

Mr Dilip Shah - Member

Mr Dereck Rioux - Member

Ms Patricia Rosette is the new Chairperson of the Procurement Review Panel.

The other Board Members are:

Ms Kahaki Judith Jere - Member

Mr Eddy Mancienne - Member

Mrs Sylvie Faure - Member

Mr Denis Matatiken - Member

The Members of the National Tender Board and the Procurement Review Panel have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from 13th January 2025.

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members of the National Tender Board and the Procurement Review Panel.

