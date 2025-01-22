West Introduces Daikyo PLASCAP® RUV Closures In New Nested Format At Pharmapack

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The PLASCAP ® closure is a metal-free polypropylene cap with an integrated stopper. This one-step press-fit solution for vial closure is offered in ready-to-use, validated formats compatible with vials with 13mm and 20 mm crowns. The new 6x8 nested tub configuration supports the West 10ml nested CZ vials as well as selected nested vials with a 20mm crown.

"West has been a leader in packaging for over 100 years, and our containment solutions are used for the majority of gene and therapies in the market," said Stacey Vaughan, Vice President of Strategic Portfolio Management. "The introduction of this new nested format for our PLASCAP closures addresses the complex challenges of containment for advanced therapy molecules while meeting increasing regulatory requirements of the market."

For more information about PLASCAP ® click here .

To learn more about West, please visit our website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking statements are included in this press release. They use words such as "supporting," "addresses," "meeting," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release. There is no certainty that actual results will be achieved in-line with current expectations. Specifically, there is no certainty that West's introduction of the PLASCAP® RUV closures in a new nested format will achieve any particular result. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or underlying, these forward-looking statements, such as customer decisions to move forward with new products and product categories; average profitability, or mix, of the products offered for sale; dependence on third party suppliers and partners; interruptions or weaknesses in the supply chain; fluctuations in currency exchange; and the ability to meet development milestones with key customers. These important factors are not all inclusive. For a description of certain additional factors that could cause West's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in West's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Except as required by law or regulation, West undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 43 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2023 generated $2.95 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST ) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit .

Crystal Zenith and PLASCAP are registered trademarks of Daikyo Seiko, Ltd. and are used under license.

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.