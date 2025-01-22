Sodastream® Welcomes PEPSI® Wild Cherry To Its Portfolio Of Bold Flavors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exclusively crafted for SodaStream, the new PEPSI® Wild Cherry drink mixes make it easy to enjoy the thrilling burst of cherry flavor paired with the sweet taste of Pepsi cola-all from the comfort of home. Simply add the drink mix to fresh sparkling water to create a personalized flavor experience, doubling as a commitment to sustainability by empowering consumers to enjoy the bold flavors they love while replacing single-use plastic. Available in both regular and zero-sugar options, PEPSI® Wild Cherry provides the unique blend of cola and cherry that fans go wild for.

To ensure consumers don't miss out on this highly anticipated flavor release, SodaStream is reintroducing its Flavor Reservation platform for the rollout of PEPSI® Wild Cherry drink mix. Consumers can pre-register online from January 21st – 26th to receive a unique code granting exclusive early access. Using this code, they can then pre-order the new flavors from 27th – 29th before the general public release. As an added perk, early orders come with free shipping. Fans can reserve up to ten bottles of the new drink mix, priced at $6.99 each, with each bottle yielding the equivalent of approximately twenty-four 12 fl oz cans. *when prepared according to instructions.

"Our mission is to offer a variety of flavors that cater to every taste, and PEPSI® Wild Cherry is a crowd favorite that we're thrilled to add to the SodaStream portfolio," said Eder Shiga, acting GM. "As consumers seek more opportunity for customization with their drinks, SodaStream helps make beverage dreams a reality."

To reserve your bottle(s) of SodaStream's PEPSI® Wild Cherry Drink Mix and ensure you're among the first to enjoy it, visit .For those who don't reserve, PEPSI® Wild Cherry Drink Mix will be available nationwide starting January 30th.

For more information, please visit .

About SodaStream

SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is the world's leading sparkling water brand. Operating in over 47 countries across the globe, SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit sodastream and follow SodaStream on Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTo and, YouTube .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit , and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

