(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Evernest also announced it has secured $15 million in strategic funding to accelerate its vision of building the most advanced, tech-enabled home services dedicated to serving the needs of residential rental property owners, a 36-million unit in the U.S. The was led by LL Funds, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm that invests in high-growth finance and companies and was one of Poplar's strategic investors.

"The combination of this and LL Funds' strategic investment supercharges our vision of simplifying rental property ownership for the millions of rental property owners throughout the U.S.," said Matthew Whitaker, Evernest Founder and CEO. "Poplar's addition gives us a presence in six new states, including the West Coast, enabling us to bring additional operating efficiencies to our property owners. LL Funds' investment allows us to operate from a position of strength, enabling us to scale, increase market density, and deliver profitability to our clients at a pace that sets us apart in the industry."

Now with a presence in 50 markets, Evernest combines local expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver best-in-class property management services to the owners of rental properties. With a focus on maximizing operational efficiency, driving superior investment returns, and delivering an unparalleled experience, Evernest offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to support every phase of rental property ownership, including brokerage, repairs and maintenance, renovation, insurance, and lending to a diverse client base, ranging from individual investors to institutional stakeholders.

Founded in 2014 by Greg Toschi, Rico Mok, and Chuck Hattemer, Poplar became one of the nation's largest property managers by offering individual investors and multifamily property owners tools and services typically only available to large institutional investors. Poplar grew to serve owners in 17 states, including six where Evernest did not have a presence–California, Oregon, Illinois, Nevada, South Carolina, and Washington.

"By joining forces with Evernest-renowned for their operational excellence-we're uniting more than two decades of property management experience," Toschi said. "We're excited about combining the two companies' local property management operations and robust technology products. This comes at a time when the proptech sector is seeing increased investment in automation and AI-powered solutions for property management."

As part of the acquisition, Hattemer joins Evernest to lead growth initiatives and help ensure seamless integration.

"Evernest has demonstrated its ability to grow efficiently while offering unparalleled value to property owners and residents," said Jim Morrissey, Partner at LL Funds. "The combination of Evernest and Poplar Homes creates a formidable platform that's well-positioned to lead the industry into a new era of innovation."

About Evernest

Founded more than 15 years ago, Evernest is a tech-enabled home services company serving the needs of single-family and small multifamily real estate investors. Combining a proprietary tech-enabled platform with dedicated local teams, Evernest provides brokerage, repairs and maintenance, renovation, insurance, and lending services. With a focus on delivering superior client outcomes, Evernest has become the nation's second-largest tech-enabled single-family and small multifamily platform, managing nearly 23,000 units across more than 50 markets. Recognized eight of the last nine years on the Inc. 5000 list, Evernest continues to lead the industry in innovation and growth. For more information, visit Evernest .

About Poplar Homes

Poplar Homes is a national property management company that empowers owners and renters through its technology-enabled platform and expert local teams. Managing more than 8,000 properties across 17 states, Poplar delivers zero-fuss leasing, management, and maintenance services. Founded in 2014, Poplar has been recognized for its innovation and impact, earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list and accolades such as CEO Greg Toschi's inclusion in the Silicon Valley Business Journal 40 Under 40.

About LL Funds

Founded in 2009, LL Funds is a Philadelphia, PA-based investment firm that manages $2.2B in assets across public and private markets.

SOURCE Evernest