Zelensky On Day Of Unity: Word“Together” Hides Strength Of Ukrainians

“Millions of us are together. And together we were able to withstand, to keep Ukraine together, to repel the occupier, to hold back this great invasion together. This word“together” hides the strength of Ukrainians. It's about us, about what we are capable of when we choose not our own ambitions, but choose Ukraine. We choose its interests. When we choose a sword instead of a shit. To defend what is ours. To defend our own. To defend with all our might,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that February 24 was a test for Ukrainian unity.

“Every year on this day [of Unity] we have always recalled these lessons of unity, we have made human chains, we have said how important it is to preserve unity and stand side by side. But the day came and we had to prove it. February 24. The day that became a decisive moment. It became a challenge. A test of unity, of maturity, of faith in Ukraine. And we united. All Ukrainians united. Not declaratively, not on paper, not by some team, but by a call from within,” the President said.

Speaking from St. Sophia's Square, he assured that the Ukrainian state would survive and that our children, grandchildren and generations would come to this square.“Both on the Day of Unity and on all other holidays. Under the blue and yellow flag. In our country. And we will do everything to keep it that way. So that we are not ashamed in front of them, so that they know that we have not repeated the mistakes of the past. And Ukraine exists. Ukraine is united. Peaceful. Unified,” the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainians celebrate the Day of Unity on January 22.

This holiday is celebrated annually on the day of the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919.

The holiday was officially established in 1999, given the great political and historical significance of the unification of the UPR and WUPR for the formation of a single (conciliar) Ukrainian state.