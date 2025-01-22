Soccer Games For Wednesday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
1/22/2025 5:00:37 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Wednesday, January 22, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, UEFA Europa and Champions Leagues, as well as several Brazilian state championships. This part accurately reflects the games listed for January 22.
With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action. Highlights include Real Madrid taking on Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League, PSG facing Manchester City, and an exciting clash between Santos and Palmeiras in the Paulistão .
The day concludes with an international friendly between Independiente del Valle and Cerro-URU, adding a touch of South American flair to the football feast. This match is also correctly listed as the last game of the day.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM – Bengaluru vs Odisha FC
Channels: OneFootball
UEFA Europa League
12:30 PM – Besiktas vs Athletic Bilbao
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Saudi Championship
02:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Shabab
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
UEFA Champions League
02:45 PM – RB Leipzig vs Sporting
Channels: TNT and MAX
02:45 PM – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest
Channels: Space and MAX
05:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg
Channels: TNT and MAX
05:00 PM – Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb
Channels: Space and MAX
05:00 PM – PSG vs Manchester City
Channels: TNT and MAX
05:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Bayern de Munique
Channels: TNT and MAX
05:00 PM – Milan vs Girona
Channels: TNT and MAX
05:00 PM – Sparta Praga vs Internazionale
Channels: TNT and MAX
05:00 PM – Celtic vs Young Boys
Channels: TNT and MAX
Championship
05:00 PM – Plymouth Argyle vs Burnley
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Paulistão A2
03:00 PM – Primavera vs Linense
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
03:00 PM – Juventus da Mooca vs Portuguesa Santista
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
03:00 PM – Rio Claro vs São José-SP
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
07:00 PM – Ferroviária vs Ituano
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
07:00 PM – Capivariano vs XV de Piracicaba
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
07:30 PM – Grêmio Prudente vs São Bento
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
07:30 PM – Votuporanguense vs Oeste
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
Paulistão A3
03:00 PM – EC São Bernardo vs Francana
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
03:00 PM – Monte Azul vs Rio Branco Americana
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
07:00 PM – Sertãozinho vs Lemense
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
07:30 PM – Marília vs Itapirense
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
07:30 PM – Catanduva vs Bandeirante
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
Paulistão A4
03:00 PM – Nacional-SP vs São Caetano
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
03:00 PM – Colorado Caieiras vs Barretos
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
07:30 PM – Penapolense vs União Barbarense
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
07:30 PM – Inter de Bebedouro vs Audax Osasco
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
07:30 PM – Araçatuba vs Grêmio São-Carlense
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
08:00 PM – Paulista de Jundiaí vs Matonense
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
Paranaense
03:30 PM – São Joseense vs FC Cascavel
Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
08:00 PM – Athletico vs Operário-PR
Channels: Youtube/@AthleticoParanaense
08:00 PM – Maringá vs Coritiba
Channels: Youtube/@coritibaoficial
08:00 PM – Cianorte vs Londrina
Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
08:00 PM – Rio Branco-PR vs Andraus
Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
Cariocão
03:45 PM – Maricá vs Nova Iguaçu
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
07:00 PM – Bangu vs Flamengo
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
09:30 PM – Botafogo vs Volta Redonda
Channels: Band, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Premiere
Gaúcho
07:00 PM – Juventude vs Ypiranga
Channels: Premiere
07:00 PM – Guarany de Bagé vs Internacional
Channels: Premiere
07:00 PM – São Luiz de Ijuí vs Avenida
Channels: Youtube/@gzhdigital
09:30 PM – São José-RS vs Pelotas
Channels: Youtube/@gzhdigital
10:00 PM – Brasil de Pelotas vs Grêmio
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
Mineiro
07:00 PM – Atlético-MG vs Democrata-GV
Channels: Premiere
07:00 PM – Tombense vs Itabirito
Channels: Youtube/@canalfmf
07:00 PM – Betim vs Aymorés
Channels: Youtube/@canalfmf
08:00 PM – Villa Nova-MG vs Uberlândia
Channels: Youtube/@canalfmf
Catarinense
07:00 PM – Caravaggio vs Avaí
Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol
07:00 PM – Joinville vs Concórdia
Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol
07:30 PM – Brusque vs Chapecoene
Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol
09:00 PM – Figueirense vs Criciúma
Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol
Paulistão
06:30 PM – Red Bull Bragantino vs Velo Clube
Channels: Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping
07:30 PM – Corinthians vs Água Santa
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping
08:00 PM – Ponte Preta vs Portuguesa
Channels: TNT, MAX, Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping
09:30 PM – Santos vs Palmeiras
Channels: Record and Youtube/@CazeTV
Copa do Nordeste
07:00 PM – América-RN vs Juazeirense
Channels: Premiere
09:30 PM – CRB vs Vitória
Channels: SBT (AL and BA) and Premiere
09:30 PM – Náutico vs Ceará
Channels: SBT (PE and CE) and Premiere
09:30 PM – Ferroviário vs Sport
Channels: Premiere
Other Matches
08:15 PM – Auto Esporte vs Campinense – Paraibano
Channels: com
09:00 PM – Independiente del Valle vs Cerro-URU – Friendly
Channels: Disney+
