Soccer Games For Wednesday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


1/22/2025 5:00:37 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Wednesday, January 22, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.

From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.

Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, UEFA Europa and Champions Leagues, as well as several Brazilian state championships. This part accurately reflects the games listed for January 22.

With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action. Highlights include Real Madrid taking on Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League, PSG facing Manchester City, and an exciting clash between Santos and Palmeiras in the Paulistão .

The day concludes with an international friendly between Independiente del Valle and Cerro-URU, adding a touch of South American flair to the football feast. This match is also correctly listed as the last game of the day.


Indian Super League


  • 11:00 AM – Bengaluru vs Odisha FC
    Channels: OneFootball

UEFA Europa League

  • 12:30 PM – Besiktas vs Athletic Bilbao
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV

Saudi Championship

  • 02:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Shabab
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

UEFA Champions League

  • 02:45 PM – RB Leipzig vs Sporting
    Channels: TNT and MAX
  • 02:45 PM – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest
    Channels: Space and MAX
  • 05:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg
    Channels: TNT and MAX
  • 05:00 PM – Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb
    Channels: Space and MAX
  • 05:00 PM – PSG vs Manchester City
    Channels: TNT and MAX
  • 05:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Bayern de Munique
    Channels: TNT and MAX
  • 05:00 PM – Milan vs Girona
    Channels: TNT and MAX
  • 05:00 PM – Sparta Praga vs Internazionale
    Channels: TNT and MAX
  • 05:00 PM – Celtic vs Young Boys
    Channels: TNT and MAX

Championship

  • 05:00 PM – Plymouth Argyle vs Burnley
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Paulistão A2

  • 03:00 PM – Primavera vs Linense
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 03:00 PM – Juventus da Mooca vs Portuguesa Santista
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 03:00 PM – Rio Claro vs São José-SP
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 07:00 PM – Ferroviária vs Ituano
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 07:00 PM – Capivariano vs XV de Piracicaba
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 07:30 PM – Grêmio Prudente vs São Bento
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 07:30 PM – Votuporanguense vs Oeste
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

Paulistão A3

  • 03:00 PM – EC São Bernardo vs Francana
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 03:00 PM – Monte Azul vs Rio Branco Americana
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 07:00 PM – Sertãozinho vs Lemense
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 07:30 PM – Marília vs Itapirense
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 07:30 PM – Catanduva vs Bandeirante
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

Paulistão A4

  • 03:00 PM – Nacional-SP vs São Caetano
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 03:00 PM – Colorado Caieiras vs Barretos
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 07:30 PM – Penapolense vs União Barbarense
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 07:30 PM – Inter de Bebedouro vs Audax Osasco
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 07:30 PM – Araçatuba vs Grêmio São-Carlense
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 08:00 PM – Paulista de Jundiaí vs Matonense
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

Paranaense

  • 03:30 PM – São Joseense vs FC Cascavel
    Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
  • 08:00 PM – Athletico vs Operário-PR
    Channels: Youtube/@AthleticoParanaense
  • 08:00 PM – Maringá vs Coritiba
    Channels: Youtube/@coritibaoficial
  • 08:00 PM – Cianorte vs Londrina
    Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
  • 08:00 PM – Rio Branco-PR vs Andraus
    Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL

Cariocão

  • 03:45 PM – Maricá vs Nova Iguaçu
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 07:00 PM – Bangu vs Flamengo
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere
  • 09:30 PM – Botafogo vs Volta Redonda
    Channels: Band, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Premiere

Gaúcho

  • 07:00 PM – Juventude vs Ypiranga
    Channels: Premiere
  • 07:00 PM – Guarany de Bagé vs Internacional
    Channels: Premiere
  • 07:00 PM – São Luiz de Ijuí vs Avenida
    Channels: Youtube/@gzhdigital
  • 09:30 PM – São José-RS vs Pelotas
    Channels: Youtube/@gzhdigital
  • 10:00 PM – Brasil de Pelotas vs Grêmio
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere

Mineiro

  • 07:00 PM – Atlético-MG vs Democrata-GV
    Channels: Premiere
  • 07:00 PM – Tombense vs Itabirito
    Channels: Youtube/@canalfmf
  • 07:00 PM – Betim vs Aymorés
    Channels: Youtube/@canalfmf
  • 08:00 PM – Villa Nova-MG vs Uberlândia
    Channels: Youtube/@canalfmf

Catarinense

  • 07:00 PM – Caravaggio vs Avaí
    Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol
  • 07:00 PM – Joinville vs Concórdia
    Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol
  • 07:30 PM – Brusque vs Chapecoene
    Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol
  • 09:00 PM – Figueirense vs Criciúma
    Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol

Paulistão

  • 06:30 PM – Red Bull Bragantino vs Velo Clube
    Channels: Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping
  • 07:30 PM – Corinthians vs Água Santa
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping
  • 08:00 PM – Ponte Preta vs Portuguesa
    Channels: TNT, MAX, Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping
  • 09:30 PM – Santos vs Palmeiras
    Channels: Record and Youtube/@CazeTV

Copa do Nordeste

  • 07:00 PM – América-RN vs Juazeirense
    Channels: Premiere
  • 09:30 PM – CRB vs Vitória
    Channels: SBT (AL and BA) and Premiere
  • 09:30 PM – Náutico vs Ceará
    Channels: SBT (PE and CE) and Premiere
  • 09:30 PM – Ferroviário vs Sport
    Channels: Premiere

Other Matches

  • 08:15 PM – Auto Esporte vs Campinense – Paraibano
    Channels: com
  • 09:00 PM – Independiente del Valle vs Cerro-URU – Friendly
    Channels: Disney+

