Soccer Games for Wednesday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Wednesday, January 22, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, Europa and Champions Leagues, as well as several Brazilian state championships. This part accurately reflects the games listed for January 22.



With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action. Highlights include Real Madrid taking on Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League, PSG facing Manchester City, and an exciting clash between Santos and Palmeiras in the Paulistão .



The day concludes with an international friendly between Independiente del Valle and Cerro-URU, adding a touch of South American flair to the football feast. This match is also correctly listed as the last game of the day.





Indian Super League





11:00 AM – Bengaluru vs Odisha FC

Channels: OneFootball





12:30 PM – Besiktas vs Athletic Bilbao

Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV





02:00 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Shabab

Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr







02:45 PM – RB Leipzig vs Sporting

Channels: TNT and MAX



02:45 PM – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest

Channels: Space and MAX



05:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg

Channels: TNT and MAX



05:00 PM – Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb

Channels: Space and MAX



05:00 PM – PSG vs Manchester City

Channels: TNT and MAX



05:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Bayern de Munique

Channels: TNT and MAX



05:00 PM – Milan vs Girona

Channels: TNT and MAX



05:00 PM – Sparta Praga vs Internazionale

Channels: TNT and MAX

05:00 PM – Celtic vs Young Boys

Channels: TNT and MAX





05:00 PM – Plymouth Argyle vs Burnley

Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+







03:00 PM – Primavera vs Linense

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



03:00 PM – Juventus da Mooca vs Portuguesa Santista

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



03:00 PM – Rio Claro vs São José-SP

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



07:00 PM – Ferroviária vs Ituano

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



07:00 PM – Capivariano vs XV de Piracicaba

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



07:30 PM – Grêmio Prudente vs São Bento

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

07:30 PM – Votuporanguense vs Oeste

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao







03:00 PM – EC São Bernardo vs Francana

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



03:00 PM – Monte Azul vs Rio Branco Americana

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



07:00 PM – Sertãozinho vs Lemense

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



07:30 PM – Marília vs Itapirense

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

07:30 PM – Catanduva vs Bandeirante

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao







03:00 PM – Nacional-SP vs São Caetano

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



03:00 PM – Colorado Caieiras vs Barretos

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



07:30 PM – Penapolense vs União Barbarense

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



07:30 PM – Inter de Bebedouro vs Audax Osasco

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao



07:30 PM – Araçatuba vs Grêmio São-Carlense

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

08:00 PM – Paulista de Jundiaí vs Matonense

Channels: Youtube/@paulistao







03:30 PM – São Joseense vs FC Cascavel

Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL



08:00 PM – Athletico vs Operário-PR

Channels: Youtube/@AthleticoParanaense



08:00 PM – Maringá vs Coritiba

Channels: Youtube/@coritibaoficial



08:00 PM – Cianorte vs Londrina

Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL

08:00 PM – Rio Branco-PR vs Andraus

Channels: Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL







03:45 PM – Maricá vs Nova Iguaçu

Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



07:00 PM – Bangu vs Flamengo

Channels: Sportv and Premiere

09:30 PM – Botafogo vs Volta Redonda

Channels: Band, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Premiere







07:00 PM – Juventude vs Ypiranga

Channels: Premiere



07:00 PM – Guarany de Bagé vs Internacional

Channels: Premiere



07:00 PM – São Luiz de Ijuí vs Avenida

Channels: Youtube/@gzhdigital



09:30 PM – São José-RS vs Pelotas

Channels: Youtube/@gzhdigital

10:00 PM – Brasil de Pelotas vs Grêmio

Channels: Sportv and Premiere







07:00 PM – Atlético-MG vs Democrata-GV

Channels: Premiere



07:00 PM – Tombense vs Itabirito

Channels: Youtube/@canalfmf



07:00 PM – Betim vs Aymorés

Channels: Youtube/@canalfmf

08:00 PM – Villa Nova-MG vs Uberlândia

Channels: Youtube/@canalfmf







07:00 PM – Caravaggio vs Avaí

Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol



07:00 PM – Joinville vs Concórdia

Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol



07:30 PM – Brusque vs Chapecoene

Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol

09:00 PM – Figueirense vs Criciúma

Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol







06:30 PM – Red Bull Bragantino vs Velo Clube

Channels: Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping



07:30 PM – Corinthians vs Água Santa

Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping



08:00 PM – Ponte Preta vs Portuguesa

Channels: TNT, MAX, Nosso Futebol, UOL Play and Zapping

09:30 PM – Santos vs Palmeiras

Channels: Record and Youtube/@CazeTV







07:00 PM – América-RN vs Juazeirense

Channels: Premiere



09:30 PM – CRB vs Vitória

Channels: SBT (AL and BA) and Premiere



09:30 PM – Náutico vs Ceará

Channels: SBT (PE and CE) and Premiere

09:30 PM – Ferroviário vs Sport

Channels: Premiere







08:15 PM – Auto Esporte vs Campinense – Paraibano

Channels: com

09:00 PM – Independiente del Valle vs Cerro-URU – Friendly

Channels: Disney+



