QCB Governor Participates In Panel Session At World Economic Forum

Governor of the Qatar Central (QCB) H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani took part yesterday in a panel session titled:“Change on All Fronts?”, along with senior executives from the global finance and sector, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. The Governor also met separately with Founder of Luma Group, Joshua Fink, and Asset & Wealth Management Chief Executive Officer, Mary Erdoes, on the sidelines of the WEF.

