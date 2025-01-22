Recruiting.By Introduces Comprehensive Employer Of Record Services For International Companies Expanding To Belarus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recruiting Launches Comprehensive EOR Services to Simplify Workforce Expansion in Belarus for International Businesses.

MINSK, MINSK, BELARUS, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting announces the launch of its comprehensive Employer of Record (EOR) services designed to facilitate seamless workforce expansion in Belarus. The company offers end-to-end employment solutions, enabling international businesses to hire and manage local talent without establishing a entity.

Recruiting's EOR service streamlines the entire employment lifecycle, from initial talent acquisition to ongoing workforce management. The company handles all critical aspects of employment, including onboarding, legalization, payroll administration, and compliance management.

The service offering encompasses:

- Complete onboarding and off-boarding process management;

- Comprehensive payroll administration and tax handling;

- Full legal compliance oversight;

- Belarusian-compliant employment contracts;

- Dedicated on-the-ground HR support.

Recruiting specializes in connecting companies with top-tier professionals across various technology sectors, including blockchain, Web3, frontend, backend, full-stack development , mobile development, and quality assurance. The service particularly benefits international companies seeking to tap into Belarus's rich talent pool while ensuring full compliance with local employment regulations.

The company's five-step process ensures a smooth transition into the Belarusian market:

- Initial EOR instruction and requirements gathering;

- Talent hiring and onboarding;

- Complete employment administration;

- Strategic business focus enablement;

- Ongoing support and guidance.

About Recruiting: Recruiting is a leading provider of EOR services in Belarus, offering comprehensive employment solutions that enable international companies to expand their operations efficiently. The company combines local expertise with international best practices to deliver reliable employment services.

For additional information about Recruiting's EOR services, please visit .

