Alleima Pushes High-Strength And Corrosion-Resistant Steel For Sustainable Energy Sectors

January 22, 2025 by David Edwards

Alleima , a of high value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industrial heating, has launched an updated version of its Alleima HighN50 bars to meet demands for materials that perform reliably under harsh conditions.

Alleima HighN50 bar is an advanced austenitic stainless steel (XM-19/UNS S20910) known for its exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, and non-magnetic properties.

Although the material has been in the market for years, Alleima has constantly refined and secured the product line and is now offering bars in two distinct variations: Alleima HighN50-A (annealed) and Alleima HighN50-HS (high-strength).

These two solutions expand application possibilities to meet industry demands for materials that perform reliably under harsh conditions.

Due to the bars being well suited for demanding applications, there has been interest from various industries including marine pumps and valves, fasteners, valves and fittings, hydrogen equipment, oil and gas downhole/sour service, process industry equipment, pulp and paper and sustainable energy.

Volker Haupt, sales manager long products, says:“We're proud to introduce a product range built on rigorous testing and a commitment to quality and innovation.

“This launch underscores our focus on meeting industry demands and supporting our customers in selecting the right materials. By prioritizing mechanical properties and strength, Alleima HighN50 allows us to strengthen partnerships and provide solutions that adapt to evolving needs.”

Stefan Bengtsson, product specialist bar products at Alleima, says:“We have a deep understanding of our products and capabilities, with clearly defined availability and diameter ranges, and competitive lead times.

“With a strong global and local support team, we are ready to handle customer inquiries with speed and dedication and we are fully committed to addressing our customers' challenges.”