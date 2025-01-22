Jordan Source Welcomes Denamica’s Expansion in Jordan to Drive Digital Transformation and Strengthen the ICT Sector

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan 22 January 2025): Denamica, a global leader in IT industrial software system integration, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), to expand its operations in the Kingdom. This agreement aims to further enhance Jordan’s growing ICT sector and establish Jordan as a central player in the global digital economy.

The MoU was formalized on January 19, 2025, marking a significant milestone in Denamica’s mission to bolster digital innovation and economic growth across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Headquartered in Estonia with regional offices in Qatar and Jordan, Denamica offers cutting-edge IT solutions across various industries, including healthcare, finance, and education. The company aims to deliver exceptional results to both the MENA region and the USA market by end of 2025, leveraging local capabilities in Jordan.

The collaboration connects Denamica’s advanced services with Jordan’s skilled workforce, unlocking opportunities for businesses and professionals to thrive in the competitive digital marketplace. Denamica’s presence in Jordan will contribute to the growth of the country’s ICT sector, cementing its positioning as a leading destination for outsourcing and tech-driven investments.

His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, commented on the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to welcome Denamica, a global leader in IT solutions. This expansion will not only bolster Jordan’s technology sector but also provide valuable opportunities for local businesses and talent to engage in the global digital economy.”

Ahmad Bourini, CEO of Denamica, said, “This MoU with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship is a landmark moment for Denamica. We are excited to work with Jordan Source, who shares our vision for growth, innovation, and excellence. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, create lasting value, and build a global capacity planning network that showcases the exceptional talent pool in Jordan.”

Denamica’s expertise will complement the efforts of Jordan Source, which has long focused on fostering international investments in Jordan and creating job opportunities for local talent. By aligning with the Estonian company, Jordan Source supports the broader goal of building a sustainable and competitive ICT ecosystem in Jordan. Through this collaboration, Denamica is positioned to play a pivotal role in enhancing Jordan's digital infrastructure, while Jordan Source continues its mission to drive innovation and economic growth in the Kingdom.







