Dell Technologies, Aramco and National IT Academy Celebrate Graduation of Saudi Students from “ITXcelerate” Program

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, KSA – January 22, 2025: Dell Technologies, Aramco and National IT Academy (NITA) celebrated the graduation of talented Saudi students from the 18-weeks “ITXcelerate” program.



These graduates have earned globally recognized Dell Proven Professional Certifications in Information & Storage Management and Data Science & Big Data Analytics, equipping them with advanced technical expertise and positioning them as future leaders in the tech industry. They also gained invaluable real-world experience through on-site job shadowing at Dell Technologies’ Riyadh premises and tackled industry-relevant challenges in a collaborative Dell-Aramco use case project.



For this year’s cohort, the use case projects were categorized by four groups:



• Group one: Multi-Cloud & Deployment: Focused on modernizing Aramco’s data centers by integrating multi-cloud environments and advanced technologies like AI. The adoption of the solution could lead to potential enhancement on the scalability, flexibility, and innovation in IT infrastructure while aligning with global best practices.



• Group two: Cybersecurity: Prioritized safeguarding Aramco’s data and operations by implementing advanced cybersecurity solutions from Dell Technologies. The group strengthened defences against evolving cyber threats, ensuring robust data protection and business resilience.



• Group three: HPC/AI: Leveraged high-performance computing and AI to transform seismic data analysis, improving speed, accuracy, and efficiency. This supported better decision-making in exploration and production, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs.



• Group Four: Data Lakehouse: Addressed data management challenges by developing a unified data architecture combining the benefits of data lakes and warehouses. This approach streamlined data storage, retrieval, and analysis, accelerating decision-making and supporting future growth.



Dell Technologies, Aramco and NITA remain committed to nurturing local talent and fostering a vibrant, innovation-driven technology ecosystem, that is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to foster economic diversification and digital transformation.



This milestone underscores the success of the “ITXcelerate” program in bridging the gap between academic learning and professional readiness, empowering Saudi youth to drive the future of the Kingdom's digital economy.



The ceremony was attended by the students and their families as well as officials from Dell Technologies, Aramco and NITA.







MENAFN22012025004056016208ID1109116299