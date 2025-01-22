Fit2flaunt Empowering Moms With Annual Mother’S Day Grants To Promote Self-Care And Mental Wellness

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Michigan, US, 22nd January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Fit2Flaunt, a groundbreaking and empowerment brand, is making waves with its commitment to uplifting women and promoting mental health. Through its nonprofit arm, the Fit2Flaunt Foundation , the organization is changing lives with programs dedicated to fostering self-confidence, community, and self-care.







A cornerstone of these efforts is the annual Mother's Day Grant Program , a heartfelt initiative that provides five deserving moms with $700 each , encouraging them to prioritize their mental health and well-being. The only rule? The funds must be spent exclusively on themselves.

“Motherhood is a beautiful yet demanding journey, and all too often, moms put themselves last,” said Shelly Murdock , Founder and CEO of Fit2Flaunt.“Our Mother's Day Grant Program is our way of reminding moms that they matter too. By giving them this gift, we're inspiring them to take a step back, focus on themselves, and rediscover their joy.”

Empowering Through Self-Care

The Fit2Flaunt Foundation's Mother's Day Grant Program was born from a simple yet profound idea: empowering mothers to embrace self-care. With the rise in awareness of mental health challenges, especially among women balancing careers, family, and personal aspirations, the foundation's mission is more relevant than ever.

“Self-care isn't selfish; it's essential,” Murdock added.“By prioritizing their own well-being, moms can show up as the best version of themselves for their families and communities.”

Each year, the foundation selects five mothers from a pool of nominations submitted by their loved ones or by the moms themselves. Recipients are chosen based on their stories of resilience, sacrifice, and a clear need for a moment of self-focus.

The Rules: Prioritizing Joy and Wellness

The grant comes with a simple but transformative rule: the $700 gift must be used solely for the recipient's personal benefit. Whether it's a spa day, a weekend getaway, a fitness membership, a luxury item they've been dreaming of, or simply a quiet retreat, the choice is theirs.

By imposing this rule, the Fit2Flaunt Foundation ensures that the funds are dedicated entirely to the recipient's well-being, providing them with a guilt-free opportunity to recharge and rediscover themselves outside of their roles as mothers.

Testimonials from Past Recipients

The impact of the program has been profound, with previous recipients sharing heartwarming stories of how the grant allowed them to focus on themselves for the first time in years.



“As a single mom, I never imagined having the chance to take time for myself. This grant gave me the opportunity to book a spa day and reconnect with the person I was before motherhood. I feel rejuvenated and more confident than ever,” said Maria R. , a 2023 recipient. “I used my grant to enroll in a painting workshop, something I've always wanted to do. It reignited my creativity and gave me an outlet to express myself,” shared Lauren T. , a 2022 recipient.

Fit2Flaunt Foundation: More Than Fitness

Founded by Shelly Murdock , a U.S. Air Force veteran and passionate advocate for women's empowerment, the Fit2Flaunt Foundation is an extension of the brand's mission to transform lives through fitness, body positivity, and mental health awareness.

While the Fit2Flaunt fitness programs and retreats focus on building confidence through pole dancing and fitness, the nonprofit initiatives take the mission further, addressing the broader needs of women in the community.

Ongoing Initiatives

In addition to the Mother's Day Grant Program, the Fit2Flaunt Foundation is active in several initiatives aimed at empowering women:



Scholarships for Single Mothers: Financial aid for single moms looking to pursue education or career development.

Mental Health Workshops: Free or low-cost seminars addressing stress management, self-care practices, and resilience-building. Community Outreach Events: Regular events to foster connection, support, and encouragement among women from diverse backgrounds.

Why Mother's Day?

Mother's Day is often celebrated with flowers, cards, and family meals, but the Fit2Flaunt Foundation aims to make it truly transformative. By selecting this occasion to honor moms, the foundation highlights the importance of their contributions while giving them the tools to prioritize themselves.

How to Apply or Nominate

Applications for the 2025 Mother's Day Grant Program open on March 1, 2025 , and will close on April 15, 2025 . Submissions can be made on the Fit2Flaunt website, where participants can share their stories or nominate a deserving mom in their life.

Winners will be announced on Mother's Day, providing an unforgettable gift of self-care and celebration.

Join the Movement

Fit2Flaunt's Mother's Day Grant Program is a call to action for moms everywhere to prioritize their health and happiness. It's a reminder that taking time for yourself is not only okay but necessary.

“Every woman deserves to feel seen, celebrated, and supported,” Murdock emphasized.“Through our grants, we're not just giving money; we're giving moms the permission to focus on themselves and the reminder that they're worth it.”

