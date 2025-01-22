Mykolaiv Shelling: Firefighters Extinguish All Fires That Arose After Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, firefighters have extinguished all the fires that arose as a result of an attack by Russian attack drones.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on .

Late in the evening of January 21, Russians attacked Mykolai with attack drones, seven explosions were heard in the city, there was destruction and fires broke out in two districts of the city.

In particular, the attic floor of an apartment building was partially destroyed. The fire in an apartment on the sixth floor, which covered an area of 100 square meters, was extinguished. 200 people were evacuated from the building, and everyone has now returned to their homes.

The blast wave damaged the window glazing in four apartment buildings and one private residential building, as well as the doors of a family outpatient clinic.

In addition, rescuers extinguished a reed fire on an area of 1,000 square meters.

Doors and windows in a boat cooperative were damaged.

A private house and an administrative building were damaged, and a car was destroyed.

A fire of garbage and dry grass over an area of 100 square meters was extinguished.

The victims of the attack include a 74-year-old woman who was hospitalized and a man with an acute stress reaction. He received first aid and refused hospitalization.

All the fires have been extinguished so far. An emergency psychological aid center has been set up, staffed by psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police.

45 rescuers and 11 units of SES equipment were engaged in the work.

Volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Red Cross of Ukraine, ambulance crews and volunteers of the World central kitchen also helped citizens, the SES noted.

