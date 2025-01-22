Training Programme To Enhance Student Well-Being Launched In Schools

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and enhance student well-being, the Training and Development Centre at the of Education and Higher Education, in cooperation with the“Etizan” Centre for Consulting and Training in Kuwait, launched a specialised training programme for school leaders under the title“Student Quality of Life and Protection.”

The programme aims to develop the skills of school leaders in building a supportive educational environment, with a focus on the importance of mental and student protection within educational institutions.

As many as 100 school leaders participated in the programme, distributed into four training groups. The workshops for the first and second groups were held on January 4 and 5, 2025, while the third and fourth groups completed the training on January 12 and 13, 2025. The programme was presented by a group of educational experts from the“Etizan” Center, namely Professor Dr. Arwa Al Qattan and Professor Kawakib Al Bannai from the State of Kuwait.

The programme was distinguished by practical and interactive sessions, which provided participants with the opportunity to exchange experiences and apply innovative strategies to improve the quality of life of students. Participants expressed their appreciation for the rich content of the programme and its interactive style, stressing its role in supporting the national education vision.

For her part, Professor Dr. Arwa Al Qattan praised the interaction of school leaders, and described the programme as a pivotal step towards improving the educational experience by focusing on student well-being as the basis for a sustainable educational environment.

This programme comes within a series of initiatives that seek to improve the quality of education and enhance student well-being, in order to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030.