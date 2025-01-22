South Korean detained President negates commanding arrest of politicians

(MENAFN) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been detained, denied on Tuesday that he had ordered the military to forcibly remove lawmakers from parliament during a brief attempt to impose martial law. Yoon made his first appearance at his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, where he faced tight security. He had previously skipped the first two hearings of the trial.



During the court session, Yoon was questioned about his involvement in a controversial martial law declaration on December 3, when he reportedly attempted to prevent lawmakers from overturning his decision. The court inquired if he had instructed military commanders to physically remove the lawmakers from parliament. Yoon firmly responded with "No." Prior to his appearance, military commanders had claimed that Yoon had issued such an order.



Yoon was impeached by South Korea's National Assembly on December 14 and has been suspended from office ever since. Alongside the impeachment trial, there is a separate ongoing investigation into allegations that Yoon led an insurrection and misused his power in relation to his martial law declaration.



The Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to decide whether to uphold or reject the impeachment. If the impeachment is dismissed, Yoon would be reinstated as president. However, if the court upholds the impeachment, South Korea would be required to hold a snap presidential election within the following 60 days.

