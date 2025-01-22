Msheireb Properties, UBS Celebrate Contract Signing For New Office

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties and UBS have jointly celebrated the contract signing for UBS's new office in Msheireb Downtown Doha, one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts in Qatar.

The future location will house UBS's wealth management business in Qatar, featuring a dedicated client area.

Tarek Eido, CEO and Country Head of UBS Qatar, said,“The new office space in Doha is a testament to our business' strength and our ambition to further grow in the region. Having brought together our combined teams in 2024, we are now setting the tone to move forward as one team, to provide our clients with the full range of our One Bank offering.”

Msheireb Properties CEO Eng Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari said,“We are delighted to host UBS in Msheireb Downtown Doha, further solidifying the district as a leading destination for global businesses. With its smart technology, sustainability features, and strategic location in the heart of Doha, Msheireb Downtown Doha provides an unmatched environment for companies to grow and thrive. We look forward to supporting UBS in its next phase of growth in Qatar.”

UBS will be occupying a full floor in the Doha Design District 1, with the move expected to take place in the latter part of 2025. The building is located at the prominent junction of Al Khail Street and Abdulla Bin Thani street in Msheireb Downtown Doha. UBS will maintain its current office space in Burj Alfardan, Lusail City.

Msheireb Downtown Doha has become a sought-after destination for business tenants, offering premier office spaces, cutting-edge infrastructure, world-class sustainability certifications, and a vibrant urban ecosystem that includes retail and cultural attractions. Designed to cultivate collaboration, the district brings together like-minded businesses and organizations in a dynamic and innovative environment.