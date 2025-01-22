Koni Stack Launches 'Football Rivals' On Telegram, Onboarding Millions Of Users To Mythos & Polkadot

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Hanoi, Vietnam, January 22nd, 2025, Chainwire

The mini-app will add new utility for User-Owned Rivals Player Digital Assets on the Mythos Chain , proving the interoperability between two different player experiences across two different platforms

Football Rivals will Onboard Millions of Users to Mythos via Koni Stack's Telegram Mini App-as-a-Service

Koni Stack , the that accelerates next-generation Web3 decentralized applications (dApps), today announced the launch of Football Rivals, a new toss-up mini-app. The Telegram app, built using Koni Stack's mini app SDK, launched today on Telegram.

As a player experience built to be interoperable with and provide added utility for user-owned NFL Rivals player digital assets, which are also used in connection with the hugely popular game from Mythical Games ' title with over six million active players, the Football Rivals mini-app will enable users to utilize such player assets to combine engaging stats-based gameplay with the power of Web3. Players will use digital assets to compete in weekly challenges, with top performers earning MYTH rewards on the Mythos Chain. The app, launched today, is available worldwide to millions of users, making it one of the most accessible and user-friendly blockchain gaming experiences to date!

By tapping into the global Telegram user base, Football Rivals is poised to introduce millions of new players to the Mythos and Polkadot ecosystems. This collaboration between Koni Stack, Mythos, and Polkadot creates an entirely new use case for the blockchain ecosystem, offering a seamless experience for players to now use their owned digital assets across a new experience and platform, proving the interoperability of digital assets and collectibles.

Koni Stack, developed by the team behind SubWallet – the leading wallet in the Polkadot ecosystem – is designed to simplify the onboarding process for users into Web3 via a developer-friendly SDK. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces, SubWallet first revolutionized access to Polkadot with its easy-to-use wallet. Now, through its Telegram mini app-as-a-service, Koni Stack is helping developers create seamless mini apps with low code thus enabling Telegram's billions of users to seamlessly interact with dApps and blockchain-based experiences.

As Football Rivals takes off, it is expected to drive significant on-chain activity on the Mythos chain, onboarding millions of users to decentralized platforms. The apps integration with Telegram, combined with Polkadot's scalability and interoperability, will be a powerful tool for introducing the next generation of users to blockchain technology.

For more information about Football Rivals, users can visit

About Koni Stack

Koni Stack is an all-in-one platform that accelerates the development and deployment of next-gen Web3 dApps. It enables developers to build intent-based dApps for the masses with zero fragmentation, using two key modules: dApp-as-a-service and mini app-as-a-service. The dApp-as-a-service module allows for seamless, unified dApps that can access users and liquidity across multiple networks with one-time deployment, while the mini app-as-a-service module lets you quickly create and deploy Telegram mini apps by simply plugging in ready-to-use modules.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas 2021 and recently Forbes' Best Startup Employers (2024) , Mythical Games is a next-generation game company creating world-class games and empowering players to take ownership of their in-game assets through the use of blockchain technology. The team has helped develop major franchises, including Call of Duty, Call of Duty Mobile, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Magic: The Gathering, EA Madden, Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, Marvel Strike Force, Modern Warfare 3, and Skylanders. Mythical's current games Blankos Block Party and NFL Rivals are already played by millions of consumers worldwide and create a new economy for players allowing them to engage in a new way with games but also directly trade and transact safely with other players worldwide.

The Mythical Marketplace, the first in-game blockchain Marketplace on iOS and Android, provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.