WEF starts 55th annual meeting in Davos, focuses on US policies, trade, climate change

(MENAFN) The World Economic Forum's (WEF) 55th annual meeting kicked off in Davos, Switzerland, with the theme of “Collaboration in the Intelligent Age.” The first sessions on Tuesday will delve into a wide range of topics, including new US policies, global trade, climate change, and more. These discussions are expected to offer critical insights into the future direction of the world economy and policy-making.



The opening ceremony on Monday set the stage for the important deliberations that followed on Tuesday. The focus will be on assessing the start of the new presidential term in the United States, as well as tackling issues such as the rise of electric vehicles, the ongoing transformation to clean energy, global trade challenges, energy geopolitics, and prospects for economic growth worldwide.



Key political figures have already begun to address the attendees, including WEF Founder and CEO Klaus Schwab. High-profile leaders such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Shueshiang, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to participate in the discussions. Additionally, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will also deliver a speech during the summit.



One of the notable sessions of the summit will focus on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. This session, titled “Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Gaza,” aims to shed light on the ongoing crisis. In total, approximately 220 sessions will take place over the four days of the summit, addressing a variety of pressing global issues.

