Wisconsin authorities arrest teenager for setting fire to strip mall over TikTok ban

(MENAFN) A teenager in Wisconsin, US was arrested early Monday morning for setting fire to a strip mall that houses Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman’s office, according to reports. The suspect allegedly told authorities that the arson was "in response to recent talks of a TikTok ban."



The brief ban was linked to a law passed by Congress last April, requiring TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell its US operations by Sunday. This legislation was driven by concerns over national security and the potential misuse of US user data. Grothman, who supported the bill, expressed his frustration over the incident.



“The TikTok issue is really secondary. I deal with dozens of issues up here, and we cannot allow people to think that the way to settle a disagreement with me is by trying to burn down my office,” he told WISN 12 News.



The fire at the strip mall in Fond du Lac was reported around 1 a.m. Firefighters and police responded quickly, minimizing damage to the building. No injuries were reported, and the office was empty at the time.

