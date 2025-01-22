Trump Does Not Rule Out New Sanctions Against Russia If Putin Does Not Negotiate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The US President has called it“likely” that sanctions against Russia will be imposed if the Kremlin refuses to negotiate peace in Ukraine.

Donald said this during a press at the White House, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In response to the question whether he would impose additional sanctions against Russia if does not sit down with him at the negotiating table on peace in Ukraine, the head of the White House replied:“It sounds likely.”

When asked whether he believes the war should be frozen, Trump replied:“The war shouldn't have started, and if you had a competent president - which you didn't - there wouldn't have been a war.”

He also repeated his claim that the 2016 election, in which he lost to Biden,"was rigged."

As reported by Ukrinform, after his inauguration, Trump expressed his intention to meet with Russian President Putin soon, as well as to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

