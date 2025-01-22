iGB Affiliate: Boomerang Partners Announced The Location For The Golden Boomerang Awards 2025 Final - The Iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan

(MENAFN- boomerang) Boomerang Partners officially launched the second season of the global annual traffic tournament at iGB Affiliate 2025 in Barcelona.



Boomerang Partners named the location for the Golden Boomerang Awards on the first day of iGB Affiliate 2025. The final will take place in Milan, Italy. The 30 best global annual traffic tournament participants will be invited to San Siro, AC Milan’s home stadium. As the Official Regional Betting Partner of AC Milan in Europe, Boomerang presents this opportunity to the best affiliate teams following the tournament results.



Julia Makarova, Head of Affiliate at Boomerang Partners, said, “This strategic partnership with AC Milan allows us to do more and offer unique experiences for our business, such as visiting the San Siro and participating in exclusive events. We’re happy that our sports partnerships allow us to strengthen relationships with our partners and industry community.”



As in the previous year, the Golden Boomerang Awards will feature the best affiliate teams worldwide. They will compete for generous monthly prizes and honorable awards in various professional categories. Last year, 252 teams participated in the GBA. More participants are expected this year, and the tournament will be even bigger! The competition will allow participants to establish win-win partnerships.



Boomerang Partners has prepared many interesting things for the Golden Boomerang Awards 2025 launch. These include special offers, raffles, and unique opportunities for affiliates. Especially for those who are among the first registered participants.





