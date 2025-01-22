Kickoff of “Fight Week” for the “Road to Dubai Champions Series”

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, January 21, 2025 – The “Fight Week” for the “Road to Dubai Champions Series” kicks off on Wednesday, January 22. The championship, organized by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, will culminate on Saturday, January 25, at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.



On Wednesday, the Open Day will take place at Rove Downtown Dubai Hotel, featuring all participating fighters. The event will provide a platform for interviews and insights into their preparations for the highly anticipated matches that will capture global attention.



On the following day, Thursday, there will be exclusive interviews with Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League. On Friday, January 24, the official weigh-ins for the fighters will take place at Coca-Cola Arena, leading to the championship event on Saturday, January 25, which is expected to draw a large crowd as ticket sales continue across various categories.



The event will feature 11 bouts with the participation of 22 fighters from 13 countries, including the UAE, Russia, Ireland, the USA, Brazil, England, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and the Philippines.



The main event in Dubai will see world champion Russian Usman Nurmagomedov face off against Irish fighter Paul Hughes. Other notable matchups include Emirati Hadi Omar Al-Husseini against Filipino fighter Roel Banales, Irishman Nathan Kelly versus Russian Khasan Magomedov, and Irishman Kenny Mokhwana taking on Englishman Ibrahim Ibragimov. Additional bouts feature American fighter Johnson against Russian Nemkov, Brazilian Klevers Fernandez against Russian Rinat Khavalov, and Egyptian Ahmed Sami against Syrian Tarek Suleiman. Other notable pairings include Russian Yakub Suleimanov against Jordanian Jarrah Al-Silawi, Uzbek Muradov “Mirko” Akhtamov against Englishman Mike “Levi” Thompson, Irishman John Mitchell versus Algerian Souhail Thaheri, and Saudi Mustafa Nada facing British fighter Haidar “Darth” Khan.



The promotional campaign for the championship continues to gain traction, especially through video content shared across social media platforms, achieving significant viewership due to the importance of this event, which is being held in Dubai for the first time. This occasion further solidifies the UAE’s position as the leading destination for mixed martial arts in the region.





