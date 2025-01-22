Additional Security, Seating For Rohit's Ranji Game V J & K
Date
1/22/2025 12:03:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Additional security and increased seating arrangement for as many as 500 people will be put in place for India captain Rohit Sharma's first Ranji Trophy appearance for Mumbai in a decade here.
Mumbai, the defending champions of Ranji Trophy, will resume the second leg of the premier domestic competition here at the Sharad Pawar cricket Academy in BKC against a formidable J&K side starting on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
With Rohit named in Mumbai's 17-member squad along with fellow Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, a significant crowd turnout can be expected on the match day here at Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC facility.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, sitting arrangements can be made for only up to 500 people where Mumbai side has been regularly playing its league games in the Ranji Trophy.
Mumbai are placed third behind table-leaders Baroda and second-placed J&K in Elite Group A and will need do find their best in order to progress in the competition.
Read Also
Kohli Set To Play Ranji Trophy After 12 Years
Rohit To Play In Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Match Against J&K
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22012025000215011059ID1109115755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.