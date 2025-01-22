Side Event At IUST Highlights The Impact Of Melting Glaciers
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Awantipora- In a significant contribution to the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation (IYGP 2025), the Islamic University of Science and technology (IUST), in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Glacial Studies, University of Kashmir, hosted a side event titled“Himalayan Cryosphere: Major Research Gaps and Shaping the Roadmap Ahead.”
The event brought together researchers, faculty, students, and policymakers to discuss the far-reaching implications of climate change and melting glaciers on critical sectors such as energy, water, and food security. Held at the Rumi Library, IUST, the event emphasized the urgent need for raising awareness and addressing the challenges posed by the rapidly depleting Himalayan cryosphere.
In the lead talk, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor of IUST and Head of the National Cryosphere Lab, University of Kashmir, highlighted the alarming loss of approximately 30% of glacial mass over the past six decades and the significant decline in streamflow's since the 1990s. Prof. Romshoo stated,“The melting of glaciers under a changing climate is not only a scientific challenge but also a pressing policy issue that affects water availability, energy generation, and food production in South Asia. It is imperative that researchers, governments, and stakeholders work together to address these challenges.”
Experts explored the impacts of depleting stream flows, changing precipitation patterns, and prolonged dry spells on regional livelihoods and economies. Participants stressed the importance of strengthening observational networks, enhancing data sharing mechanisms, and fostering transboundary collaborations for effective cryosphere research.
The event also featured discussions on integrating advanced technologies like high-resolution climate models and AI/ML approaches to improve the understanding of glacial dynamics and their impact on the Indus Basin system.
The event concluded with a call to action for interdisciplinary and collaborative research efforts to protect the cryosphere and ensure sustainable development in the region.
