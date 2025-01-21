Oil Prices Dip Below $80 As Trump Effect And Middle East Ceasefire Impact Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The oil witnessed its fourth consecutive day of losses, reflecting the potential impact of Trump's administration on US oil production.



According to Reuters, futures for March delivery fell 1.17% to $79.29 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange in London. This marks the first time since January 10 that Brent crude has traded below $80 per barrel.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for March delivery also experienced a significant decline. The WTI dropped 2.01% to $75.83 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



These price movements indicate a shift in market sentiment driven by recent political developments and geopolitical events. Donald Trump 's inauguration speech played a crucial role in shaping market expectations.



The new president declared a national energy emergency, promising to fill strategic reserves and export American energy worldwide. This announcement signals a potential increase in US oil production, which could lead to an oversupply in the global market.







Trump's energy policies stand in stark contrast to those of his predecessor, Joe Biden. The new administration aims to boost the oil, gas, and energy industries while slowing down efforts to promote electric vehicles.

Energy Policy and Market Dynamics

Trump's "drill, baby, drill" slogan encapsulates his approach to energy policy, emphasizing increased domestic production. The president also hinted at the possibility of imposing tariffs on Europe if the bloc does not increase its purchases of US oil.



This move could reshape trade relationships and impact global oil demand patterns. Market analysts project a potential oversupply in 2023 if US production expands as expected.



Adding to the downward pressure on oil prices , the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has eased tensions in the Middle East. The truce, which took effect on Sunday, has led to the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas.



Furthermore, the Houthi group announced a reduction in attacks on commercial vessels and ships linked to Israel. These geopolitical developments have contributed to a more stable outlook for oil supply routes in the region.



As a result, the risk premium associated with potential supply disruptions has decreased, putting additional downward pressure on oil prices.

MENAFN21012025007421016031ID1109115177