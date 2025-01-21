Itaú And Banco Do Brasil: Brazil’S Only Global Brand Contenders

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brand Finance's latest report reveals a sobering reality for Brazilian brands on the world stage. Only two companies from Brazil, both banks, feature among the 500 most valuable global brands.



Itaú Unibanco leads at 274th place, valued at $8.6 billion, while Banco do Brasil follows at 467th, worth $5.2 billion. Itaú Unibanco saw a 3% increase in brand value but dropped 11 spots in the rankings.



Its Brand Strength improved to 78.1, reflecting high familiarity in its home market. Banco do Brasil , however, experienced a 4% decline in brand value and fell 36 positions, with its BSI decreasing to 77.9.



The global brand landscape remains dominated by American tech giants. Apple leads with a brand value of $574.5 billion, followed by Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Walmart. U.S. brands represent 52.9% of the total, with China and Germany following at 15.0% and 5.8% respectively.







In sector distribution, banking holds the largest share at 12.7%, followed by retail at 11.4% and media at 10.3%. This breakdown explains the Brazilian banks' presence despite the country's overall underrepresentation.



Eduardo Chaves, Brand Finance Brazil 's general director, emphasizes the importance of aligning brand promises with operational delivery. This insight underscores the need for Brazilian companies to enhance their global brand recognition and value proposition.



Brazil's limited presence in this global ranking raises questions about the country's brand-building strategies. It highlights the challenges faced by Brazilian firms in establishing a strong international presence and competing on a global scale.

