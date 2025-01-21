This Is My Exodus By Monica Phillips: A Powerful Journey Of Healing And Forgiveness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This Is My Exodus by Monica Phillips is a compelling and transformative dedicated to survivors of abuse. Released on Kindle, this impactful work guides readers through the journey of healing from spiritual, emotional, and physical trauma. Published on April 2, 2023, the book offers hope and practical steps to reclaim self-worth and find peace.

About the book:

Monica Phillips shares her personal story of abuse within the Church of God in Christ, creating a deeply relatable and inspiring narrative. The book addresses various forms of abuse, including manipulation, molestation, and spiritual hurt. Monica encourages readers to overcome the mental and emotional“Egypt” of pain, rejection, and shame, offering forgiveness and spiritual liberation as keys to healing. With honesty and empathy, This Is My Exodus empowers individuals to let go of bitterness, find inner peace, and embrace their true identity beyond the opinions of others. It also introduces an accompanying instructional manual and workbook designed to provide actionable steps for breaking free from the chains of trauma and reclaiming one's life.

About the Author:

Monica Phillips is an author who writes from the heart of her experiences, ensuring every reader feels seen and understood. This Is My Exodus is not just a book; it's a lifeline for those yearning to heal and rebuild. By sharing her journey, Monica inspires others to embark on their own paths of freedom and renewal.

Availability:

Embark on your journey to healing and freedom today. Purchase This Is My Exodus by Monica Phillips on Amazon Kindle and begin reclaiming your peace and self-worth. Don't miss the instructional manual and workbook for deeper guidance.

