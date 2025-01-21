Iproven And Medm Team Up To Expand Features For BPM-35 Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iProven and MedM team app for companion app

iProven BPM-35 model gets MedM companion app with data export to Apple and Health Connect feature.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iProven – a provider of professional-grade home medical devices - and MedM – a connected health interoperability expert - have teamed up to expand the functionality of the FDA-cleared and Bluetooth-enabled iProven BPM-35 blood pressure monitor, providing users with an additional tool for managing hypertension and health data. This collaboration allows users to access one of the otherwise premium features in the companion Health Diary app by MedM at no additional cost.The iProven BPM-35 smart upper arm blood pressure monitor integrates directly with the MedM Health Diary app. Readings from the BPM-35 unit can be automatically captured and stored in the user's personal MedM health record on their smartphone or tablet, backed-up to MedM Health Cloud , and exported as a file to be shared with family and doctors. Additionally, as part of the special offer sponsored by iProven, the BPM-35 monitor users can seamlessly export their blood pressure readings to Apple Health or Google Health Connect. The feature will remain accessible to all BPM-35 users for the entire warranty period of the meter.“We are delighted to collaborate with iProven, a trusted innovator and long-time partner of MedM, to deliver more value to users through this“hardware + software” approach,” commented Denis Khitrov, CEO of MedM.“Among the hundreds of devices connected to MedM, the iProven BPM-35 is the first to offer free data export to Apple Health and Google Health Connect in the MedM Health Diary app, empowering users to make the most of their Bluetooth-enabled hardware.”“Our partnership with MedM allows users to maximize their experience with iProven smart meters through this top companion app,” said Arjan Smit, Head of Product Development at iProven.“The BPM-35 project goes beyond essential data collection and health monitoring by providing access to the popular Apple/Google Data Sync premium feature.”About iProveniProven is a leading manufacturer of healthcare devices, dedicated to providing innovative and reliable products to help users monitor and manage their health. From thermometers to blood pressure monitors, iProven is committed to delivering high-quality products that are backed by science and designed to meet the needs of its customers.About MedMFounded in 2012, MedM is a US-based software company focused on improving interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling data collection from 800+ Bluetooth and IoT devices, sensors, and wearables. MedM's award-winning technology enables seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible and quickest-to-market white-label software solution for RPM providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.

