NN, Inc. Announces Revised Presentation Date And Time At Upcoming Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, is announcing a revised date and time for the executive management's virtual presentation at the upcoming Sidoti Micro Cap conference.

The presentation will now begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025. Investors interested in accessing the webcast presentation may register to view the live event here . All registrants will receive a to the event upon registration. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can also be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at .

In addition to the webcast presentation, executive management will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings with investors and analysts that have registered to attend the conference.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit .

