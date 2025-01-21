The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Thomas Su, MD As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Operating in a private practice, Dr. Su serves the local community with a focus on providing personalized care. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rice University in Houston, Texas, before earning his Doctor of from the University of Texas, School of Medicine in San Antonio. Dr. Su completed his internal medicine residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, practicing internal medicine for eight years before transitioning to cosmetic procedures. He further honed his skills through specialized training under the mentorship of Dwight Reynolds, MD, in Coral Gables, Florida.

A member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and the Florida Medical Association, Dr. Su is recognized for his innovative contributions to the field, particularly the development of the Interactive Lipo Method and Celebrity Arms Sculpting. His techniques are deeply influenced by his background as a figure artist and sculptor, allowing him to approach cosmetic surgery with a unique and artistic perspective.

Since establishing his full-time clinic in 2007, Dr. Su has been committed to helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals while providing compassionate care throughout their journeys.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle